Isaiah 1:17 Project moves into new location in downtown Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Isaiah 1:17 Project cut the ribbon to open their new headquarters in downtown Princeton.
They moved from a location in Haubstadt.
Isaiah 1:17 Project is a non-profit that distributes bags of essential items to almost 300 children a month who are in foster care.
They provide this service to seven different counties.
Their new location will be used as a hub to create and distribute the bags.
The new space is donated to the organization for two years in exchange for renovations, and they received almost $20,000 in sponsorships to move to the new location.
The vice president of the non-profit said that the new space will allow them to increase the number of bags they make.
“We’ll be able to get collections from all of the seven counties that we serve right now," said Amanda Parker, vice president of Isaiah 1:17 Project. "We’ll be able to bring them in. We’ll be able to pack them, put them away, organize everything, have an inventory system.”
The new location’s address is 117 North Hart Street in Princeton.
