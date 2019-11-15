Nut Club member injured during Fall Festival able to ‘speak clearly’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Grant Johnson’s condition continues to improve, according to the “Nuts for Grant” Facebook page.
In a post, they say Grant has been in the rehabilitation hospital for almost two weeks. It says he can speak clearly, he’s working on regaining strength in his legs and is doing well in his cognitive therapy sessions.
The post goes on to say his recovery is slow-going, and Grant won’t likely return to a new “normal” for at least a year.
Grant received a head injury after falling from a utility vehicle during the Fall Festival. According to the “Nuts for Grant” Facebook page, he woke up on October 26.
There has been several fundraising events in the community to help Grant and his family.
