Evansville man accused of stealing $67K worth of diamonds from business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former employee of Kruckemeyer & Cohn is facing 27 counts of theft, after troopers say he took $67,000 worth of diamonds from the store.
Indiana State Police say they started in an investigation in September and searched the home of 27-year-old Aaron Haire.
They say they found a safe with several loose diamonds, rings, earrings, and bracelets.
Troopers say they discovered the items belonged to Kruckemeyer & Cohn, and Haire had sold more than 30 stolen diamonds to an online auction company.
State Police say Haire also used the company’s account to buy several personal computers and electronic devices.
Haire was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.