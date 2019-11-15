Evansville Christmas tree arrives at the Civic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Christmas tree arrived on Friday at the Civic Center.
The tree has been put in place at the Civic Center for more than 25 years.
This year’s tree is a donated 36 foot tall Norway Spruce.
It will be lit in the annual tree lighting ceremony next week on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The tree will be decorated with approximately 25,000 lights donated by Advanced Network and Computer Services and topped with a lighted “E” to signify that everyone is welcome.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.