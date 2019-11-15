EPD spokesperson to leave for new job at UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Cullum, who has worked as an Evansville police officer for over 20 years, has said he will be leaving EPD at the end of the year to take a new job at the University of Evansville.
In a post on Cullum’s Facebook page, he says he will be the new Director of Safety and Security for UE, starting on January 6.
Cullum is the Public Information Officer for EPD and says he loved every minute of the job. He went on to say the opportunities that Chief Billy Bolin and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke have given him has exceeded anything he could have imagined.
Cullum says he looks forward to being a part of the campus community.
