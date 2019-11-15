184 coal miners to be laid off in Gibson Co.

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of coal mine employees have been told they are losing their jobs in Gibson County.
Employees shared with us WARN notices that were given to them by Gibson County Coal, LLC.
The notices say starting Friday, they are reducing coal production from the GCC Compex, and on January 15, certain employees will be laid off. An official WARN notice was posted by the state Friday saying 184 miners will be laid off.
The notices were given to employees during a meeting at the Gibson County Fairgrounds. In a video of that meeting given to us by one of the employees, leaders announced that 184 employees would be laid off at the mine.
The announcement wasn’t a shock for many, but many are upset it happened during this time of year.
Bradley White is one of the many affected by these layoffs. He said, “We all knew it was coming, but we didn’t know when it was going to happen.”
It’s a loss of jobs and brotherhood for many. Rick L. White II, another employee laid off, said, “We always have to look after each other. I mean, it’s just one of those things. It’s not, you can’t take an eye off the guy next to you.”
William Hastie, who also received that WARN notice worries we’re losing an industry altogether.
“I think its the last of a dying breed, unfortunately, it’s one of the few good jobs for a blue-collar guy to get that doesn’t make you a factory type individual and it’s unfortunate especially for our country the way it is and everything that is going on in current events.”
In that notice, miners were told a drop in demand for coal is to blame. many worry not just for themselves but for the men they’ve worked next to for years. Hastie went on to say, “I don’t believe that I’ve ever found a greater bond of friendship give the shirt off their back kind of people than the people I’ve worked with underground.”
