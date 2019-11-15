Elderly man killed in Dale hit and run crash, driver arrested in Rockport

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Spencer County are investigating a deadly hit and run crash.
The Sheriff says it happened Thursday in Dale near the intersection of Cherry and Washington.
She says Eugene Hufnagel was driving a motorized, three-wheeled scooter and was hit by a driver. The Sheriff says the driver, Amanda Huff, was later arrested in Rockport, and she’s facing a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
According to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Huff’s toxicology results are pending.
Indiana State Police were called in to reconstruct the crash. Troopers say the Dale Town Marshal is working on sending out more information.
