Bright Skies But Brisk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Only one day this month has featured above normal temps and this pattern continues through early next week. Clear, cold, and frosty this morning as lows drop into the lower 20’s. Mostly sunny through the day with high temps in the lower 40’s.
The weekend looks dry and cool with temps running below average in the mid-40’s. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies as high temps reach the mid-40’s while Sunday will bring more clouds and slightly warmer temps in the upper 40’s. There is a slight chance of rain from Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.