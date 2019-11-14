Voting results unchanged in Daviess, Henderson Co. after recanvass for KY governor’s race

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The voting results for Kentucky’s race for governor remained unchanged in Henderson and Daveiss County after Thursday’s recanvass.
Every county in the commonwealth conducted a recanvass of results verifying results from voting machines. Governor Matt Bevin requested the recanvass.
The numbers show Governor-Elect Andy Beshear with about 5,000 thousand more votes than Bevin. Governor Bevin said the request to recanvass is about verifying the integrity of elections.
Thursday afternoon he said he would not contest the numbers.
In Henderson County, the re-canvass did not change any of their results, said Renesa Abner, Henderson County Clerk.
14 News was at the re-canvassing in Henderson County Republican Party representative Barbara Harwood on the election board says now, it should all be over.
“We’re here to do a job," said Harwood. "When we walk into the board, it’s not republican or democrat, you’re representing the people of Kentucky. Your party affiliation has no difference. So basically we do our job, and you can rest assured, in Henderson County, it was done properly.”
And her Democratic counterpart agrees.
“It means transparency. It means faith in the county clerk’s office and the process," said Chet Smithhart, the Henderson County Election Board Democratic Representative. "It means faith in the voting machines and the way that the election is run.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.