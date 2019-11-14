SWIRCA working to grant wishes with Angel Tree program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for Christmas, a local non-profit organization will grant the wishes of seniors and people living with disabilities.
However, in order to make this happen, they need some angels.
It's called the Angel Tree program at SWIRCA & More.
Organizers say each year they put up a Christmas tree with angel ornaments that list off needs and wishes of their clients. SWIRCA & More says the people they serve don’t always have the money to buy necessities or gifts during the holidays.
The wishes include clothing, toiletries, or money towards their electric bills.
"It's been pretty cold this week so it's a good reminder to us that it's time to put a coat on, well it's easy for us to go in the closet and get our coat, but for some of our clients they don't have a coat," said Miranda Fleeger, an employee at SWIRCA & More.
SWIRCA & More tells us folks can pick ornaments from the Angel Tree on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until December 16 at their activity and wellness center. People can deliver gifts to the Activity Center until December 16.
They ask that people bring the gifts unwrapped.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.