EPD: suspect arrested in connection to Nov. 2018 murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have arrested a suspect for murder after a man was found on E. Missouri Street in November 2018.
According to the Evansville Police Department news release, 26-year-old Dalarrius Jackson was arrested on Thursday for the murder of 22-year old Amon Johnson. EPD says evidence was collected during their investigation from tips and interviews that led to Jackson’s arrest.
On Nov. 6, 2018, police say they responded to the 600 block of Missouri street, that is where they found Johnson shot to death in an alley.
After multiple interviews with people around Johnson on the night of his death police say they tracked it all back to Jackson.
Police also say they found a bullet hole in a couch at Jackson’s girlfriend’s house. The report states the round was the same manufacturer and caliber as the casings found where Amon Johnson was found murdered.
We are also learning from a police affidavit that a forensic examiner for the FBI tracked both Johnsons and Jacksons phones to a tower in the area of the murder.
The news release says Jackson was found around 11 a.m. Thursday and taken into custody. Jackson is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail and no bond has been set at this time.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.