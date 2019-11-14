Sheriff’s Office: Students facing charges after ‘vaping overdose’ at Daviess Co. High School

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a student was taken to the hospital after an alleged “vaping overdose."
According to the news release, a deputy was called by Daviess County High School staff around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, saying a student was taken to the hospital for a “vaping overdose.”
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us the student was in class when she started to doze off. According to deputies, the teacher found out the girl was under the influence after using a vaping pen.
The news release does say the student has been treated and released from the hospital.
Rebecca Horn, a Health Education Coordinator with Green River District Health Department, has been going to schools in the county to teach students, staff, and parents about the dangers of vaping.
“That’s my biggest concern because they can’t physically go into the store and pick a product they want, they’re just buying whatever they can get their hands on,” said Horn.
Now, Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies tell us that three students have been charged and at least three more are facing various charges surrounding the vaping incident.
Authorities say those charges range from public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“These products come out and they may say they’re one thing, but who knows whether they actually contain certain substances that are unknown, unmarked,” said Major Barry Smith with the sheriff’s office.
This incident is still being investigated, but the news release says the substance the student was vaping will be sent to the Kentucky State Police lab.
Daviess County Schools posted this on Facebook on Friday:
“Vaping is now an epidemic in Kentucky and has hit our schools hard in Daviess County Public Schools. We want to give you the best chance to kick this habit or even better.. never start. If you need help stopping or more information about why not to start please reach out to your Guidance Counselors, Teachers, Coaches, or any member of the Daviess County Public School Staff you feel safe with.”
Deputies say they’re sending the vape pen to be tested at a state facility. We’ll update you when the results come back.
