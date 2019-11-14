Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested on gun, drug charges at Yankeetown Elem.

Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested on gun, drug charges at Yankeetown Elem.
By Jared Goffinet | November 14, 2019 at 5:33 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 6:21 PM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of having a gun on school property.

36-year-old Ira Rignall was arrested as he was picking up his child from Yankeetown Elementary on Wednesday.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says someone called 911 reporting Rignall had a gun. The sheriff says a deputy searched Rignall’s car and found the gun and methamphetamine.

36-year-old Ira Rignall was arrested as he was picking up his child from Yankeetown Elementary on Wednesday.
36-year-old Ira Rignall was arrested as he was picking up his child from Yankeetown Elementary on Wednesday. (Source: WFIE)

Rignall is in the Warrick County jail on the gun charge as well as carrying without a license, and dealing meth.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.