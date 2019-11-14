Salvation Army Toy Town registration nears end

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day you can sign up for the Salvation Army’s Toy Town Program.
The program will allow parents chosen to shop for their loved ones and receive food for the holidays. So far 700 families have signed up.
Volunteer Brenda Wyza has been inputting applications for weeks.
The number this year has risen, possibly due to Toys for Tots not helping the community this year.
She says the need is growing every year and serving is something she was born to do.
“I’m so lucky that Christmas goes from October all the way through December for me because I get to help people, this is what God put me here to do,” said Brenda Wyza.
Anyone in need can fill out an application at the Salvation Army on Fulton Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
