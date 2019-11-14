Owensboro, Daviess Co. officials take part in FEMA exercise

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - If a disaster were to strike, Owensboro and Daviess County officials say they’re prepared
City and county officials gathered to take part in an exercise.
Every few years FEMA hosts teleconference exercises that local governments can take part in. Thursday’s exercise is revolving around family reunification.
Reps from agencies like the Owensboro Fire Department, Owensboro Police Department, Daviess County Sheriffs Office, Owensboro Public Schools, and Daviess County Public Schools are gathering to discuss getting families back together if a disaster were to take place.
FEMA comes up with different scenarios for officials to discuss. One made up the scenario the group discussed, a major earthquake.
Daviess County Deputy EMA Director, John Clouse says they go around to each agency to discuss the current plans they have in place. He says exercises like this ensure that the community is prepared for anything that comes down the line.
“We don’t often think about family reunification plans outside of what school systems have and so forth but what about business and industry," explains Clouse. "How do they engage in the process? So these are tabletop discussions so they are based in conversation.”
Deputy EMA Director Clause says city and county officials will be getting together for another exercise in January to discuss active shooter situations.
