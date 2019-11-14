Old National Bank unveils new veterans conference room

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dedication ceremony at Old National Bank for a new veterans conference room was held on Thursday.
The idea for the room came together with Old National Banks Military Veterans Resource Group.
The conference room was dedicated to the companies associates who are veterans, active duty and their family members. It will be available for local non-profits to use.
This is somthing the company says started with former CEO Bob Jones.
“He thought it was really important to support our diversity and inclusion mission to have one of these to support the veterans and our active military and our reserve military members that we have here at Old National,” explains Vice-Chair for Military Veterans Resource Group Nate Monroe.
If you are interested in reserving that room for your non-profit, you can reach out to Old National to find out more about that space.
