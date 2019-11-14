Juvenile turns himself in after losing shoes running from officers, HPD says

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after a police chase in Henderson.
Police say around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon officers were sent to check out a report of a group of people pulling a gun on someone in the 1200 block of Cumnock St.
The group was reported to be in a grayish-blue car that officers found in an alley near the 900 block of First St.
Police say the driver didn’t stop for officers and drove through the east end of Henderson until the driver missed a turn in the 1300 block of Powell St. and crashed into a building at the corner of Mill St.
Police say several people, all juveniles, then got out of the car and ran, but officers were able to catch the driver. They say another one of the juveniles later called dispatch to turn himself in because he wasn’t from the area and he had lost his shoes running from police.
The two juveniles were taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police are still investigating and anyone with information about what happened should call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
