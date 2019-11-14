Fire Chief: Concerns growing as vacant home fires increase

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several fires and all in vacant homes. Owensboro Fire Chief Steve Mitchel says this problem isn’t just in one part of the city.
“Every year especially when cold weather comes we get concerned about any vacant houses because homeless tent to gravitate towards vacant structures, get into them to try to stay warm during the cold snaps," said Owensboro Fire Department Chief, Steve Mitchell.
The Chief says this brings up two big concerns: a fire getting out of control and carbon monoxide poisoning.
“It’s not just stoves and furnaces that put off carbon monoxide," said Mitchell. “It’s fires themselves. That’s one of the reasons you know when we go into fires we have to wear the air packs because carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, both displace oxygen.”
Chief Mitchell says most of the vacant homes are small which means those starting the fires could get carbon monoxide poisoning quicker.
Bobby Patton lives just a block away from a fire that started last night.
“I think the property owners need to be made to keep these vacant houses up better to keep these people out of them," said Owensboro resident, Bobby Patton.
He says he is worried about his house not being okay.
“I mean there’s less than 10 feet between my house and my neighbor’s house and I mean it very well could have spread to my house if it happened. And that is a concern," said Patton.
The fire chief says they don’t want to get those starting the fires in trouble. Rather, they want to help them find another way to escape the cold.
“It’s all about safety, it’s getting them to a place where they’ll have a warm bed, get a warm meal and be safe and not have to start these fires,” said Fire Chief Mitchell.
The Chief asks that if you notice activity in a vacant home near you, call 270-687-8888. So law enforcement help get these individuals to a shelter.
