DCS lays out plan to help keep kids with family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Child Services is introducing the Family First Act.
DSC workers helped providers understand the new program at a town hall on Thursday.
According to DCS, the act will shift federal funds away from placing children outside of their homes and move funds toward services that will allow them to stay with their families.
They say moving a child out of the home is traumatic. With this program, they hope to help children in the home as long as it’s safe.
Deputy Director David Reed says this is not something that only impacts those in the child welfare system, it affects everyone.
“We want to have folks out there that will take care of their own families, contribute to our workforces, have safe communities for us all to enjoy," explains Reed. "If we don’t take care of our kids when they grow up tomorrow we won’t be able to have those benefits.”
If you missed Thursday’s town hall, DCS will be back next April or you can find their powerpoint online. They will post it next week.
