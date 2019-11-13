Record Low Temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Record lows early but temperatures will finally climb above freezing this afternoon. Clear skies and even colder this morning with record lows down to 10-degrees knocking out the previous record 14-degrees set in 1986. The early wind chill will range from zero to the single digits.
Partly to mostly sunny through the day with high temps only in the mid-30’s…more than 20-degrees below normal. Wind chills will only reach the lower 20’s. The rest of the week looks mainly sunny and dry with temps running will below normal.
