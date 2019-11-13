Record cold temperatures impacting shelters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With Record low November temperatures, local shelters have seen Mother Nature’s impacts.
The Ozanam Family Shelter said with 80 beds, they were already full before the cold weather hit. However, they encourage folks to still call because if space opens up, they'll call you.
Joshua Nichols, the senior vice president for the Evansville Rescue Mission said their shelter served 25 more people on November 11 than usual during this time of the year, and they still have plenty of beds open.
“I was talking to somebody on the phone earlier today, and I think the best way that I can put it is when I ask how they were doing, their response back to me was that they had someplace warm and safe to go to, and not everybody has that on a night where it can be very, very cold,” said Nichols.
The Evansville Rescue Mission said they need socks, underwear, and undershirts. As for the Ozanam Family Shelter, they’re lacking laundry detergent, kleenex, and towels.
To donate people can stop by the Evansville Rescue Mission and the Ozanam Family Shelter, or donate on their websites.
