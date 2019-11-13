Philpot man facing marijuana charges after fire destroys his home

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Philpot man is facing drug charges after his home was destroyed by fire.
The sheriff’s office says crews responded to a fire in the 5000 block of Free Silver Road late Tuesday night.
Firefighters told deputies they found marijuana while fighting the fire at that home.
Deputies then questioned the homeowner, 53-year-old Darrin Gerteisen about it. During a search, deputies say they found more than a pound of marijuana, items with meth residue on them and bags used for packaging.
Gerteisen is facing charges of cultivating marijuana, trafficking in marijuana and possession of meth.
The sheriff’s office says the fire is not suspected to be related to the drug activity at the home.
