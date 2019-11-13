Owensboro, Daviess Co. officials look for ways to tackle meth problem

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro and Daviess County officials want to tackle what they call a “meth scourge.”
Below you can see a map of the meth arrests around Owensboro.
According to Owensboro Police Department Sgt. Michael Nichols, this picture only shows arrests made by OPD. It does not take into account arrests made by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Drug treatment specialist Dr. Clark says the number of patients being treated for meth at River Valley Behavioral Health facility is up 13 percent since 2017.
Mayor Tom Watson says he’s been working with Senator Mitch McConnell on possible grants for substance abuse treatment.
“If you haven’t been touched by someone with substance abuse, you really don’t have an idea just how bad it really is and how to fix everybody in a circle," Mayor Watson said. "So we thought it would be good to really put a stamp on this thing and say let’s see what we can do as a community.”
Mayor Watson says by getting the community together on Tuesday, he hopes that this generates some sort of legislation or strategic plan to combat the meth issue in Daviess County.
