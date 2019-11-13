Henderson Municipal Power and Light plans to rebuild facility

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Board of Commissioners heard an update on the plans to rebuild the Henderson Municipal Power and Light facilities on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The HMP&L facilities are currently located on 5th and Water Street.
They plan to tear down the current buildings on their roughly three and a half acres of land, and rebuild new facilities, HMP&L’s General Manager Chris Heimgartner told 14 News.
City Commissioner Brad Staton says he isn’t opposed to building new facilities for HMP&L. However, he says there have been a number of developers interested in new downtown projects. Instead of new facilities, he says HMP&L’s land could be used for more housing close to downtown.
“If we’re going to be spending all of this money redoing HMP&L," said Commissioner Staton. "I think the important question to ask is, is the current location the most appropriate location to house HMP&L and their services.”
Heimgartner says the city has suggested several locations for a new building. He says none of those locations are acceptable. Heimgartner also said the current land is already in an industrial area near Henderson Water Utility and the train bridge. He also said a new HMP&L facility would be consistent with the downtown look.
Commissioner Staton says it’s about working toward a vision that fits the Henderson Community in the coming decades.
“And if we can take a look at something that’s currently an industrial area, and sort of vision what it could be and what it could be and what it could mean to our river and our downtown area that’s adjacent to it, I think we can get some very positive things done for the community," said Staton.
At the meeting, Heimgartner told the Board of Commissioners the project will cost about $13.5 Million.
Groundbreaking on the project could begin in mid-2020 or the spring of 2021, according to a press release Tuesday.
