Heating companies have busing day with cold weather knocking out furnaces

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday has been a busy day for heating and air companies. They’ve been out working quickly to repair furnaces so no one is stuck in a cold home Tuesday night.
It’s one of the busiest times of the year for heating companies because every homeowner wants to keep their house warm.
Brackett Heating and Air is one of the companies that had a lot of stops on Tuesday. Owner Bryce Brackett says they are trying their best to get every home so that no one goes to bed cold.
Brackett says most of the furnaces break due to owners not getting yearly checks, something he says you should do once a year.
He says one thing people can do to make sure their furnace doesn’t break is to check their filter.
“It’s better to get to it before it breaks, but even if it’s broke call us, we’ll get out there to you that day, we’re not gonna leave you without heat if at all possible,” said Brackett.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.