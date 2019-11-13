Experts break down local economy at Chamber’s Economic Outlook luncheon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southern Indiana Leaders say the economy could slow down a bit in 2020.
They broke down what to expect in 2020 at Tuesday’s Southwest Indiana Chamber annual economic outlook.
Experts say they don’t expect a recession, but factors like the trade war with China could lead the economy to adjust down next year.
Organizers say they use this event to prepare to plan for the future.
“This helps our businesses of all scales to make decisions on how they decide to invest, hire, bring on new products," said Southwest Indiana Chamber President and CEO Tara Barney.
Leaders also discussed low unemployment status, saying it’s not unique to our region, but a problem around the country.
