EVSC, ETA reach collective bargaining agreement on teacher pay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One week from Tuesday, Hoosier teachers are going Red for Ed. Educators around the state are expected to pack the statehouse. They will be rallying for public education, but EVSC teachers are starting at a local level.
14 News is learning those local teachers could soon be getting raises.
In an EVSC board meeting Tuesday night, a tentative agreement was reached between the board and the Evansville Teachers Association. However, even they say, without better state funding everyone suffers.
In a push for better teacher pay, bargaining teams between EVSC and the ETA have been at the helm of discussions. The school board approved a two-year collective bargaining agreement through 2021.
"But it falls short of what teachers deserve, and the reason it falls short is because of the atrocious lack of funding from our state legislators and Governor for public education,” ETA President Michael Rust said.
Still, only days ago, teachers voted to ratify this agreement.
“We can’t stop until we get what our students deserve, what our teachers deserve, and what public education deserves,” Rust explained.
School district leaders say they appreciate the work on both sides to help the contract reach the finish line, but it’s not necessarily the agreement anyone would like to see. Some may consider this somewhat of a strain because they feel appropriate funding from the state is not being allocated.
“We’re behind inflation rates by $88 million, that is a tremendous amount of money,” EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg recalled. “That’s not just us. That’s public school districts across the state.”
More than 10,000 educators across the state are registered to attend next week’s Red for Ed Education Day in Indianapolis, which is closing a hundred school corporations for the day.
“Currently in a crisis, if we don’t turn this around quickly, we are going into such a hole we won’t be able to dig out of it,” Rust told 14 News.
Ahead of that rally, Rust says one highlight in this contract includes a base salary increase for teachers each year of approximately $500-550 but also keeps options open.
"So if we’re successful on November 19th in this legislative session, there is money that the state has that they can put into public education for the following year and there is an opener where the contract can be re-opened, and additional monies bargained in the second year of the contract,” Rust recalled.
