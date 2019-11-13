Evansville celebrates Purple Aces’ historic win over Kentucky

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local restaurants and important figures are celebrating and sending their congratulations to the University of Evansville Purple Aces’ Men’s Basketball team.
The team was greeted by a crowd of students and fans last night when they returned from Lexington, KY. The Purple Aces defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 67-64 in the first matchup between the two in program history.
A pep rally for the team will be held Wednesday at noon at the Ridgeway Student Center on UE’s campus.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke took to Twitter after the win saying, “Congratulations to Walter McCarty and the UE Basketball team on your win over #1 Kentucky.”
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb sent his congratulations tweeting, “A Huge win for UE Athletics, beating the number 1 team in the country.” Lieutenant Governor, and Evansville native Suzanne, Crouch also praised the Aces saying, “What a game for my hometown team! Way to go!”
Local restaurants are also getting in on the celebration.
The Chick Fil A’ on Crosspoint Boulevard will give a free chicken sandwich or 8 count nuggets to any customer who mentions the Aces when ordering. That offer is limited to one item per guest. and runs from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13.
The Rooftop in downtown Evansville is also celebrating. According to their Facebook page if you mention “do the John Hall” to a team member, flex, and take a picture you can get a free small pizza.
