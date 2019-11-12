Veteran of the Year recognized during ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Veteran of the Year was recognized Monday during an annual ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Staff Sergeant Davie Waters was recognized as the 2019 Veteran of the Year.
Waters served in the Vietnam War. During his time of service, he earned a Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and many other awards.
He now serves as a commander of the Memorial Club, which honors hundreds of veterans every year at their funerals.
“It’s quite an honor," Sgt. Waters said. "It doesn’t get any better than that. I mean being honored by fellow veterans is unbelievable. Just unbelievable.”
