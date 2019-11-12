Thousands in cash stolen from Evansville Dairy Queen’s safe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after thousands of dollars in cash was stolen from an Evansville business.
It happened sometime late Sunday night into Monday morning at the Dairy Queen in the 4000 block of University Dr.
According to the police report, someone broke into the office of the restaurant and used a code to get into the safe.
Police say $5,000 was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Dept. or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
