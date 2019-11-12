This Veterans Day brings special meaning for Vincennes family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This Veterans Day has a special meaning for a Vincennes family. The father served in the military for more than a decade and Monday morning, he and his wife welcomed their youngest daughter to the world.
The King family celebrated Veteran’s Day this year inside a room in Deaconess Women’s Hospital.
On Monday morning, parents Robert and Amber welcomed their youngest of three daughters into the world.
“She’s had a lot of visitors, but she’s slept through it,” Amber said.
Robert is an army veteran who served in the infantry for fourteen years and enlisted at 20-years-old.
“One of the best times of my life honestly,” Robert recalled. “I was always that kid with G.I. Joe’s and toys and shows along those lines. I knew I was going to the military eventually.”
Amber was supposed to be introduced on Tuesday, but baby Kynlee was born a day early.
“I was like holy crap, this is Veteran’s Day,” Robert smiled. “And then they told us the time she was born.”
The time was 9:11 a.m. For Robert, the timing made the delivery unforgettable because he has a tattoo on his left arm that pays tribute to the 9-11 attacks.
“Because that changed my life like it changed a lot of people’s lives,” Robert explained. “It took me halfway around the world. You didn’t know if you were coming home, didn’t know if you would ever talk to your friends, family, anything every again. So, it’s part of me.”
Now surrounded by his wife and other two daughters, Kamdyn and Korbyn, Robert recalls the reason he went to combat.
“Doing my part,” Robert told 14 News. “Keeping our country safe, following in relatives’ footsteps, wanting to provide the best future you can here and protect the things that are here.”
Amber and her newborn baby are healthy.
