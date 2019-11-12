Road crews prepare for first bout of winter weather of the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A little winter weather didn’t keep people from going about their day as usual. As our team drove around Evansville Monday we even caught one woman running as the rain started.
The story was different for a few out-of-towners from California.
“It was just like it looked pretty clear and then it just got all crazy. I don’t know!" said Kelly Kulikoff, a California resident visiting Indiana.
They weren’t exactly fans of the fast transition we saw here in the Tri-State overnight. “Indiana weather is crazy, it changes too quick!" said another California resident Chris Warren.
City and state crews had to adjust how they treated the roads based on how the weather came in on Monday.
Todd M. Robertson, the Executive Director for Department of Transportation and Services said, “This particular event, it’s a little bit different as far as preparation wise because of the rain mixture that was supposed to come in before the actual snow.”
“We’ll treat it at the spinner, which is a pre-wetting, which actually causes an activation or causes like a chemical reaction where it starts the melting process quicker," Robertson added.
As for the state highways, the Indiana Department of Transportation said they too are ready for whatever this first event will bring.
“The pavement temperatures may drop into the overnight hours, so we are planning and preparing for that," said Jason Tiller, Public Information Officer for INDOT Southwest. “So right now we’ll have between 90 and 100 trucks out. We’ll be out pre-treating as well as treating once the snow starts to fly.”
INDOT said their salt garages are at full capacity, and they are ready for whatever is expected to come our way this winter season.
They want to remind drivers to use extra caution especially around those yellow trucks that are out working to keep the roads clean and safe.
