EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We recorded record snowfall of 1.1 inches for November 11th now we prepare for record lows as the snow departs. Clear and slick this morning with record low temps in the teens and wind chills near zero. The early wind chill will range from zero to the single digits. The record low is 17-degrees set in 1911.
Sunny through the day with high temps only in the mid-20’s…more than 30-degrees below normal. Wind chills will only reach the mid to upper teens. Clear tonight with record lows down to 13-degrees. 14 is the record set in 1986. The rest of the week looks mainly sunny and dry with temps running will below normal.
