Purple Aces prep for showdown versus #1 Wildcats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -For the first time in history, the University of Evansville and University of Kentucky men’s basketball programs will meet on the hardwood Tuesday night in Lexington.
Walter McCarty, in his 2nd season as head coach of the Purple Aces, will return to his alma mater where he won a National Championship with the Wildcats in 1996 before being drafted in the NBA.
Evansville is riding some momentum coming into the match-up, having beaten Ball State by 4 points on Saturday to move to 1-0 on the season.
Meanwhile, #1 Kentucky (2-0) has big wins over Michigan State and Eastern Kentucky.
The game will feature only the third time in history that UE will face the top-ranked team in the country.
“We’re just treating it as any other game. We’re not focused on the name, because if we focus on the name, then we’ll do stuff we never did before," said UE senior K.J. Riley. "We’re focused on ourselves, being a better team, we’re gonna do things we practiced, so I feel like if we do that, we’ll be fine.”
“They put their pants on one leg at a time, so we’re not worried about that- we’re all high level players too," said redshirt junior, Sam Cunliffe. "Yeah they’re Kentucky but we wanna bring our best. We’re excited, we know they’re a good team, but we’re excited to come compete and see what we can do.”
“We don’t need to do anything extra, just because they’re Kentucky it doesn’t matter," said sophomore DeAndre Williams. "We gotta stay in our tradition and we gotta do what we do.”
Evansville (1-0) and #1 Kentucky (2-0) are set to face-off in Lexington on Tuesday at 6:00 CT. The game will be aired on SEC Network.
