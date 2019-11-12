Military family is given newly renovated home on Veteran’s Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On this Veteran’s Day, a veteran and his family are getting ready to move into their new home.
The Hawk family is dedicated to service. They moved from Kansas to Owensboro, and house shopping is something they won’t have to worry about.
“It’s pretty overwhelming. I don’t know if I can put into words how we’re feeling. This is quite an honor," said veteran and home recipient, Ed Hawk.
For more than 10 years, a partnership between Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank has helped give veterans like Master Sergeant Ed Hawk homes.
“When your able to come home and you’re able to provide something like this because of that service that you did, it’s one of the most rewarding families that you could possibly have," said Josh Miles with Freedom Alliance. “When your able to provide something for your family that’s so tangibly good."
That is why Freedom Alliance knew the Hawk family was a perfect choice.
Hawk served in the military for twenty-one years. He and his wife Amy have fostered more than 150 kids throughout their marriage and Monday morning they received the keys to their newly renovated, mortgage-free home.
“It’s amazing, absolutely beautiful, it’s amazing," said Amy Hawk. “Just the thought of moving our stuff in here and settling, it’s life-altering, it’s changing. And this is more square footage than we can imagine right now."
Now calling Western Kentucky home, the Hawks say they plan to give back and continue their life of service here.
“In the past, you know, I was able to provide, you know, real cheap heating and air conditioning repairs to the elderly, to veterans, and those who weren’t able to get things fixed," said Ed Hawk. “This will allow us to do it on a larger scale.”
The Hawk’s plan to be moved into their new home next week, just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
