Coroner releases final report on man who died after fight with EPD officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coroner’s office has completed its report on the man who died during an altercation with Evansville police.
According to the coroner’s office, 55-year-old Edward Snukis, of Pennsylvania, died as the result of methamphetamine intoxication with a contribution of cardiomegaly. The coroner also ruled the manner of death an accident.
Snukis died on September 13.
Police say officers were called to the area of Congress and Indiana Streets because a man wouldn’t leave the area of a business. Police say Snukis was not cooperative and punched an officer in the face.
They say a stun gun was used, but it had little effect. Officers say he ran down Congress Avenue before he was caught and placed into handcuffs.
During the incident, police say an officer used a closed fist to hit Snukis because he was grabbing his leg.
They say Snukis became unresponsive, and CPR was started until medics arrived.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.