Sheriff’s Office: Confinement officer diagnosed with concussion after assault by inmate

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An inmate in the Vanderburgh County Jail is accused of assaulting and hurting a confinement officer.
The sheriff’s office says on Sunday, November 10, a female confinement officer was attempting to speak with an “unruly” female inmate when she was assaulted and injured. They say that inmate is 24-year-old Alexius Neal.
According to the sheriff’s office, Neal shoved the officer against a fence and punched her several times in the face.
Authorities say when the officer fell to the ground, Neal kicked her in the face and continued punching her until two other inmates stepped in to help.
They say the injured officer was later diagnosed with a concussion.
Neal was already in jail facing charges of domestic battery, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, disorderly conduct and petition to revoke probation.
Neal’s currently being held on a $25,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for November 14.
The sheriff says each housing unit has dozens of inmates and each is staffed with just one confinement officer. He says he’s been asking the state for help for years on funding for staff.
