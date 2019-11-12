CAJE held annual Community Problems Assembly Mon. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment or CAJE held its annual Community Problems Assembly Monday night.
They discussed several focus areas, including bullying and racial profiling, but they ultimately decided to tackle unsafe neighborhoods for 2020.
“There are two powers in this life: it’s money and people, and we are the people, and we try to represent those that can’t represent themselves,” said Richard Gregg.
CAJE is made up of dozens of congregations from several different denominations.
