Affidavit: Evansville murder victim drowned after being sprayed with sink spray nozzle, suspects say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have more information in the investigation into a body found in a garage in Evansville.
***WARNING: This story contains graphic details***
Police arrested Angela Paul on a murder charge in connection to the investigation.
Two other people, Joan Paul and Gary Anderson, were charged with obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a dead body.
The body was found early Monday morning at a home in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Ave.
According to an affidavit, police say someone who was arrested on an unrelated case told them there was a body buried in the garage of the home.
Police say detectives found a concrete section of the garage floor surrounded by dirt. After excavating the floor, police say they found a body wrapped in a plastic tarp.
Police say the body appeared to be there for some time, and it looked like someone tried to hide it. Police say they believe they know who the victim is, but are awaiting confirmation from the coroner’s office.
According to the affidavit, the murder happened in September 2018.
The affidavit says the victim, Angela Paul, Joan Paul and Anderson all lived at the home at the time.
Police say the victim is mentally challenged and soiled their clothes often, which infuriated Angela Paul. Anderson told investigators that for about three days before the victim was killed, the victim had been naked in the corner of the kitchen.
Anderson believed that Angela Paul was keeping the victim there due to the victim soiling the floor. Anderson said that the victim also had bruises and other marks all over their body.
Detectives found out from the suspects that on September 25, 2018, the victim died after Angela Paul sprayed the victim with the spray nozzle from the kitchen sink and “it must have caused the victim to drown.”
The affidavit says Anderson and Angela Paul admitted to burying the victim in the garage.
Angela Paul, Joan Paul and Anderson all moved out of the house sometime before May 2019 and a new tenant moved in around mid-May 2019.
Joseph Payton will have more on this story tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.