USI Men’s & Women’s Soccer Advance in GLVC Tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer opened the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament by upsetting the University of Indianapolis, 1-0, Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, Indiana. The seventh-seeded Screaming Eagles go to 11-6-1 overall, while U-Indy bow out of the league tournament to 13-4-1.
The Eagles advance to play in the GLVC Tournament semifinals at 10 a.m. (CST) Friday at Woehrle Athletic Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana. USI will play third-seeded Rockhurst University (14-4-0), which defeated sixth-seeded Maryville University, 2-0, this afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. The Hawks defeated the Eagles last month in Kansas City, 2-0. GLVC Tournament information can be found on GLVCsports.com.
USI got on the scoreboard late in the first half with the eventual game-winning goal when sophomore midfielder Rachel Gray scored from five yards out at 35:45. Gray’s second goal of the season was assisted by junior forward Taylor McCormick.
The Eagles, who were outshot in the match, 9-4, let their defense take over in the second half. USI freshman goalkeeper Maya Etienne tied an Eagles’ single-season record with nine shutouts after making five saves in the match. Etienne tied the USI single-season record for shutouts that was set by Angie Gries in 1998.
In match two, the University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer won a wild second half shootout to defeat University of Indianapolis, 3-2, in the first round of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Screaming Eagles, the fifth-seed, see their record go to 9-6-3 overall, while U-Indy, the fourth-seed, goes to 12-5-1.
The Eagles advance to play in the GLVC Tournament semifinals at 6:30 p.m. (CST) Friday at Woehrle Athletic Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana. USI will play winner of top-seeded McKendree University and 8th-seeded Drury University, which are playing in Lebanon, Illinois, this afternoon. GLVC Tournament information can be found on GLVCsports.com.
USI and U-Indy were scoreless through the first 70 minutes when Eagles senior midfielder Sean Rickey broke the tie with a blast from 18 yards for the 1-0 lead. The Greyhounds responded with the tying goal at 79:23 before senior midfielder Morgan Kelly gave the Eagles the lead back, 2-1, with a tally at 80:36.
Rickey would strike again at 84:06 to give the Eagles a two-goal, 3-1, advantage. The senior’s two goals in the match were his sixth and seventh of the season.
The Greyhounds cut the Eagles’ lead in half, 3-2, by converting a penalty kick at 86:18, but would be their last chance in the match as USI finished off the last four minutes for the victory that snapped a five-match losing streak to U-Indy. USI junior goalkeeper Justin Faas picked up his ninth win of the year by making six saves in the match.
Continued live GLVC Tournament coverage of USI Men’s Soccer can be found at GoUSIEagles.com.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.