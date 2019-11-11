Tri-State veterans swap stories at annual Veterans Day breakfast

“It’s been 54 years since I have been in Vietnam and just about a month ago just out of the clear blue sky something happened and for a whole week I watched where I was walking, I was very careful about who was around the corner and I have no idea or any reason why this happened," said Libbs. “We veterans get together and we never stop talking, and everyone else, of course, we feel like we’re boring them to death, but when you talk to veterans you know exactly...he know what you’re talking about and so both of you go back and forth for a long time.”