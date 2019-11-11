Tri-State veterans swap stories at annual Veterans Day breakfast

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Each year, we honor those who served our country on Veterans Day.
Each veteran having their own story. Those stories came together in a place that holds that many.
Between bites of biscuits and gravy at the annual Veterans Day breakfast, Tri-State veterans shared something that unites all of them - their stories.
“This happens in American Legions, in VFW posts, in AMVETS ports, it happens all across the country because veterans can talk about what they did," said Persian Gulf Veteran Mark Browning.
First Lieutenant John Libbs served in Vietnam and was highly decorated for his service. He says that each veteran has their own unique experiences, some of which only other veterans can understand.
“We all go through a different experience, everyone of us do. It’s interesting here what they’ve been through and a bit scary too," said Libbs.
Libbs shared his story as a key speaker at the 14th annual Veterans Day Breakfast. He says having the chance to talk to fellow veterans can scare him from time to time, but helps as well.
“It’s been 54 years since I have been in Vietnam and just about a month ago just out of the clear blue sky something happened and for a whole week I watched where I was walking, I was very careful about who was around the corner and I have no idea or any reason why this happened," said Libbs. “We veterans get together and we never stop talking, and everyone else, of course, we feel like we’re boring them to death, but when you talk to veterans you know exactly...he know what you’re talking about and so both of you go back and forth for a long time.”
For these Veterans, the day brings back the stories, and the stories bring back the reasons why they served.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.