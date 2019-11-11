Snow & Record Lows On The Way

After a sunny Sunday that featured temps in the mid-60′s, the strongest cold front of the season will clobber temps to near record lows and usher in decent chances for snow this evening. Clouds will thicken up this morning then rain begins with high temps this morning in the mid-40’s. Rain changes to a rain/snow mix late this afternoon…and all snow early tonight with temps near freezing during the evening commute. Snow accumulation less than ½ inch then temps will sink into the teens by early Tuesday.