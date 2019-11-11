Snow & Record Lows On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert today and Tuesday for winter weather, including snow tonight and single-digit wind chills early Tuesday.
After a sunny Sunday that featured temps in the mid-60′s, the strongest cold front of the season will clobber temps to near record lows and usher in decent chances for snow this evening. Clouds will thicken up this morning then rain begins with high temps this morning in the mid-40’s. Rain changes to a rain/snow mix late this afternoon…and all snow early tonight with temps near freezing during the evening commute. Snow accumulation less than ½ inch then temps will sink into the teens by early Tuesday.
Clear skies with near record cold temps Tuesday morning with lows in the upper teens. The early wind chill will drop into the single digits. The record low is 17-degrees set in 1911. Sunny through the day with high temps only in the upper 20’s…30-degrees below normal. The rest of the week looks mainly sunny and dry with temps running below normal.
