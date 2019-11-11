HPD investigating armed robbery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery.
Authorities say they responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of South Main Street around 6:45 Sunday night.
During an investigation, officers say they discovered that two men had reportedly entered the backseat of the victim’s vehicle. That’s when the victim says the suspects shot the windshield and took off with an iPhone X.
If you have any information, please call the Henderson Police Department at 270-827-8700.
