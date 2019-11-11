43rd annual Old Courthouse Craft Show held over weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kraftwerks Incorporated held its 43rd annual Christmas Craft Show at the Old Courthouse in downtown Evansville over the weekend.
More than 140 vendors came out to set up booths. Each vendor pays $90 to have a space where they can sell handmade goods.
There were three floors of vendors selling items from ornaments to jewelry and blankets.
Lee Ann Goodman travels from Paducah every year to come to the craft show because she says it’s one of the best.
“Because it’s been around for so long, and it’s well known, and it’s hard to get into because once you get a booth you don’t want to let it go because then you have to go on the waitlist and wait to get back in again," Goodman said.
Kraftwerks Incorporated is already signing up vendors for next November’s Christmas Craft Show.
