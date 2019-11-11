Preparing for first round of wintry weather in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first round of wintry weather in the Tri-State is expected on Monday with chances of snow. Officials at the Indiana Department of Transportation say it’s important to be prepared.
INDOT officials want to remind drivers to slow down when caught in winter weather conditions.
“Leave yourself some extra time to get to your destination," said INDOT Southwest official, Jason Tiller. “Don’t try to rush to get there and try to beat the weather. We obviously don’t want anybody to be in a dangerous situation."
Ready.gov has a list of items that drivers should have in their cars for winter conditions, including jumper cables, a flashlight, flares, an ice scraper, a car cell phone charger, a map, a blanket and cat litter or sand for better tire traction.
Evansville local Mike Williams says he’s not worried about the driving conditions on Monday.
“Beautiful today, but tomorrow that’s what Evansville weather is. Up one day, down the next. So it’ll be the same with this snow. Even if there is flurries, it will not stay around," said Williams.
However, Mike says he’s still prepared for the forecasted wintry weather.
“Four-wheel drive Jeep, so no problems there," he said. “And I’ll always help somebody if they get stuck too.”
If drivers need to be alerted, INDOT Southwest officials say they will send road condition updates on their social media pages. You can also get alerts on our 14 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.