Poseyville Police looking for missing 15-year-old

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Poseyville Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Isaac Taylor Mahoney.
They say he went missing from his home in Owensville on Saturday, November 9 around 10 a.m.
Police say he was last seen in Poseyville in the early afternoon of the same day.
They say he was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is about 5′6″ with short hair and wears black glasses.
They ask if you see him or have any information to call 911.
