Portions of Waterworks road now open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new section of Waterworks Road is open.
Evansville Water and Sewer officials say this new section includes a new intersection at Veterans Memorial Parkway, a new stoplight and a reduced speed limit of 45 m.p.h. for traffic coming into downtown Evansville.
Evansville Water and Sewer officials say that this is just a small portion of the construction happening along Waterworks Road. More work is expected to last until 2020.
“That’s the reason we had to build a new road because we have to work in the old Waterworks Road to remove some piping, put new piping in, install that, as well as new water lines coming out of the filtration plant,” said Allen Mounts, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility
They say the old section of Waterworks Road will only be used as a temporary construction entrance and for access to the Water Filtration Plant, Levee Building and the Street Maintenance Department.
They tell us despite the cold weather coming our way, they factor that in when starting a project, so everything should finish on time.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.