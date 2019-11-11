Owensboro prepares for winter weather

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Kentucky, state crews will be heading out around 6 p.m. after the rain ends.
Owensboro Street Department officials say they have drivers on call to put brine one the roads if necessary.
The deputy director of Public Works says they can’t put their salt mixture on the roads while it’s raining, but if road temperatures continue to drop below freezing, they’ll get crews out.
Public Works Director Stephen Franklin says drivers should be cautious and aware of changing weather conditions.
“Slow down, be extremely cautious, be aware of other drivers, be defensive, give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going," Franklin said.
14 News reached out to Kentucky State Police for an update about any calls about accidents or slip offs due to weather. Dispatchers tell us, as of now, they haven’t received any calls.
