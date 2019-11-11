Neighborhood Watch: Two arrested, accused of armed robbery; OPD looking for theft suspect

By Randy Moore | November 11, 2019 at 4:48 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 4:48 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two men are in the Vanderburgh County Jail after what police say was a holdup Sunday night.

Officers rushed to the 900 block of West Maryland where a man told them someone pointed a gun at him and robbed him.

Police stopped the suspects’ car at Division and Weinbach.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremy Birdwell and 19-year-old Davieon Burris.

Left: Jeremy Birdwell. Right: Davieon Burris. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Both are charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Birdwell is also charged with possession of marijuana. Burris was also charged with receiving a stolen firearm.

---------------------

Owensboro police need your help finding a theft suspect.

They are investigating a theft that involves the woman in the photo below.

Source: Owensboro Police Department.
They say it happened at Walmart.

If you have any information about this person, call Owensboro Police Department 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

