Neighborhood Watch: Two arrested, accused of armed robbery; OPD looking for theft suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two men are in the Vanderburgh County Jail after what police say was a holdup Sunday night.
Officers rushed to the 900 block of West Maryland where a man told them someone pointed a gun at him and robbed him.
Police stopped the suspects’ car at Division and Weinbach.
Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremy Birdwell and 19-year-old Davieon Burris.
Both are charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.
Birdwell is also charged with possession of marijuana. Burris was also charged with receiving a stolen firearm.
---------------------
Owensboro police need your help finding a theft suspect.
They are investigating a theft that involves the woman in the photo below.
They say it happened at Walmart.
If you have any information about this person, call Owensboro Police Department 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
