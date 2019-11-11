Man tried to take trooper’s gun, KSP says

HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a chase in Hopkins County.
KSP says the chase happened Sunday morning on West Main Street in Earlington.
A trooper tried to pull over 26-year-old Joshua Thacker after he ignored a stoplight. That’s when officials say he took off.
The trooper then followed him to Oakwood Avenue, where Thacker then lost control of his truck, before leaving the road.
Authorities say when they tried taking Thacker into custody, he started fighting with the trooper and tried taking his gun. When he was unable to, he then took off but was later caught.
After an investigation, officials say Thacker had warrants for his arrest and the truck he was driving was stolen.
He’s now in the Hopkins County Jail facing a list of charges.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.